Cowboys-Saints Preview Capsule

DALLAS (3-0) at NEW ORLEANS (2-1)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dallas 3-0; New Orleans 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Cowboys lead 17-12

LAST MEETING — Cowboys beat Saints 13-10, Nov. 29, 2018

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Dolphins 31-6; Saints beat Seahawks 33-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cowboys No. 4, Saints No. 7

COWBOYS OFFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (3), PASS (4).

COWBOYS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (10), PASS (15).

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (19), PASS (17).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dallas has won two of past three meetings. … Cowboys seeking first 4-0 start since going 5-0 in 2007. … RB Ezekiel Elliott (125 yards) and rookie RB Tony Pollard (103) were fourth pair of 100-yard rushers in same game in club history. Most recent was all-time NFL rushing leader Emmitt Smith and Chris Warren in 1998. Cowboys coach Jason Garrett started that game at QB in place of injured Troy Aikman. … Cowboys have four-game regular-season streak of at least 30 points, 400 yards, longest in club history. Started with finale last year at Giants. … QB Dak Prescott has nine TD passes through three games, tying Don Meredith (1966) for most in franchise history. … Prescott is 22 of 22 in third quarter this season, with three TDs, four completions of at least 25 yards. … Two-time rushing champ Elliott has risen to fourth in NFL with 289 yards after consecutive 100-yard games. …. … TE Jason Witten needs one TD catch to tie Hall of Famer Bob Hayes for second most in club history at 71. Dez Bryant leads with 73. … Robert Quinn had career-best seven QB pressures in Dallas debut coming off two-game suspension over performance enhancers. … Saints coach Sean Payton is 4-3 vs. Dallas, last team with which he served as assistant coach from 2003-2005 before taking only head coaching job in 2006. … QB Teddy Bridgwater had 177 yards passing, two TDs and no INTs at Seattle in only start this season. … RB Alvin Kamara had 161 scrimmage yards (92 receiving, 69 rushing), two TDs (one rushing, one receiving) last week. His receiving TD made him fifth player in NFL history with at least 20 TDs rushing (23) and 10 TDs receiving (10) during first three seasons. … Since 2017, Kamara has 3,536 scrimmage yards and 33 TDs, placing him among just two RBs (Todd Gurley) with 3,500-plus scrimmage yards and 30-plus TDs in that span. … WR Michael Thomas has at least 10 catches and at least 100 yards receiving in two of past three at home. … DE Cam Jordan had two sacks and forced fumble in last meeting, when Saints sacked Prescott seven times. … DE Trey Hendrickson has career-high three sacks after none last season and two as rookie in 2017. … S Vonn Bell had nine tackles and returned fumble for TD in Week 3. … Saints allowing nearly 302 yards per game passing. … Saints P Thomas Morstead was NFC special teams player of week in Week 3 after averaging 54 yards on six punts, with two downed inside 5-yard line. Nine of 13 Morstead punts this season have been downed inside 20. … Fantasy tip: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper’s 10 TDs in first 12 games with Cowboys match Hayes (1965) for most in team history.

