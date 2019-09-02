Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cox makes first return to Braves game since suffering stroke

September 2, 2019 2:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox has made his first return to SunTrust Park, five months after suffering a stroke.

Cox returned to see both teams he managed, Atlanta and Toronto, open an interleague series on Monday.

Cox smiled and waved when shown on the video board under a message which read “Welcome Home.” Fans and Braves players applauded and cheered.

Cox sat in a private box with team executives, including former general manager John Schuerholz.

Advertisement

The 78-year-old Cox has regained feeling on his right side, as well as speech, and was able to walk Monday as he continues to recover from the April 3 stroke.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cox ranks fourth with 2,504 wins in 29 years as a manager. He led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and 14 straight division titles from 1991-2005.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations