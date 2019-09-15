Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Golden Knights Sum

September 15, 2019 7:39 pm
 
Arizona 2 0 0—2
Vegas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Arizona, Lyubushkin 1 (Dvorak, Jenik), 4:00. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Holden), 4:39. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Hayton, Ness), 9:08. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 2, 12:10.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Pacioretty), 4:55. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Glass, Coghlan), 16:53.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Smith 1, 8:58 (sh). 8, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Eakin), 19:18 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-12-7_31. Vegas 12-10-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Vegas 0 of 0.

Goalies_Arizona, Kallgren 0-0-0 (9 shots-8 saves), Hill 0-1-0 (22-18). Vegas, Subban 1-0-0 (31-29).

A_17,767 (17,367). Referees_Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.

