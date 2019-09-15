Coyotes-Golden Knights Sums

Arizona 2 0 0—2 Vegas 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Arizona, Lyubushkin 1 (Dvorak, Jenik), 4:00. 2, Vegas, Pacioretty 1 (Holden), 4:39. 3, Arizona, Hinostroza 1 (Hayton, Ness), 9:08. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty 2, 12:10. Penalties_Kolesar, VGK, served by Cotter, Major (charging), 13:49; Kolesar, VGK, Major (fighting), 13:49; Fischer, ARI, served by Jenik, (instigator), 13:49; Fischer, ARI, Misconduct (instigator), 13:49; Fischer, ARI, Major (fighting), 13:49; Glass, VGK, (cross checking), 14:47.

Second Period_5, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Pacioretty), 4:55. 6, Vegas, Pacioretty 3 (Glass, Coghlan), 16:53. Penalties_Eakin, VGK, (tripping), 6:40; Bahl, ARI, (interference), 9:21; Bischoff, VGK, (interference), 14:38; Jenik, ARI, (cross checking), 19:50; Brown, VGK, Major (fighting), 19:51; Jenik, ARI, Major (fighting), 19:51.

Third Period_7, Vegas, Smith 1, 8:58 (sh). 8, Vegas, McNabb 1 (Eakin), 19:18 (sh). Penalties_Bennett, ARI, (hooking), 5:43; Smith, VGK, (tripping), 6:43; Roy, VGK, (tripping), 8:07; Smith, VGK, (slashing), 17:31; Merkley, ARI, (interference), 19:27.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-12-7_31. Vegas 12-10-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 0; Vegas 0 of 0.

Goalies_Arizona, Kallgren 0-0-0 (9 shots-8 saves), Hill 0-1-0 (22-18). Vegas, Subban 1-0-0 (31-29).

A_17,767 (17,367). Referees_Jake Brenk, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Bevan Mills.

