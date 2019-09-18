Coyotes-Kings Sum

Arizona 2 1 2—5 Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller (Dvorak, Garland), 0:18. 2, Arizona, Garland (Miele, Schnarr), 16:22.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Dvorak (Lyubushkin, Gross), 4:16.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Gross (Dvorak, Keller), 3:40. 5, Arizona, Garland, 6:46.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-12-7_25. Los Angeles 12-4-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 0-0-0 (16 shots-16 saves), Hill 0-0-0 (10-10). Los Angeles, Petersen 0-0-0 (15-13), Quick 0-0-0 (10-7).

A_8,133 (18,230). T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

