Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Kings Sums

September 18, 2019 1:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 2 1 2—5
Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 1 (Garland, Dvorak), 0:18. 2, Arizona, Garland 1 (Schnarr, Miele), 16:22. Penalties_Lyubushkin, ARI, (slashing), 3:45; Fischer, ARI, (interference), 13:22.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Lyubushkin, Gross), 4:16. Penalties_Durzi, LA, (tripping), 4:33; Clifford, LA, (high sticking), 14:33; Brickley, LA, (tripping), 18:01; Soderberg, ARI, (holding), 18:50.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Gross 1 (Dvorak, Keller), 3:40 (sh). 5, Arizona, Garland 2, 6:46. Penalties_Bunting, ARI, (hooking), 11:05.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-12-7_25. Los Angeles 12-4-10_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 4.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 1-0-0 (16 shots-16 saves), Hill 0-0-0 (10-10). Los Angeles, Petersen 0-0-0 (15-13), Quick 0-1-0 (10-7).

T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year