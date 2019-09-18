Coyotes-Kings Sums

Arizona 2 1 2—5 Los Angeles 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 1 (Garland, Dvorak), 0:18. 2, Arizona, Garland 1 (Schnarr, Miele), 16:22. Penalties_Lyubushkin, ARI, (slashing), 3:45; Fischer, ARI, (interference), 13:22.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Dvorak 1 (Lyubushkin, Gross), 4:16. Penalties_Durzi, LA, (tripping), 4:33; Clifford, LA, (high sticking), 14:33; Brickley, LA, (tripping), 18:01; Soderberg, ARI, (holding), 18:50.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Gross 1 (Dvorak, Keller), 3:40 (sh). 5, Arizona, Garland 2, 6:46. Penalties_Bunting, ARI, (hooking), 11:05.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 6-12-7_25. Los Angeles 12-4-10_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 3; Los Angeles 0 of 4.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 1-0-0 (16 shots-16 saves), Hill 0-0-0 (10-10). Los Angeles, Petersen 0-0-0 (15-13), Quick 0-1-0 (10-7).

T_2:23.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.