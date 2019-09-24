Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Oilers Sum

September 24, 2019 11:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 1 2—4
Edmonton 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 1, 12:14.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Bunting 1, 3:17. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Khaira), 7:13 (sh).

Third Period_4, Arizona, Grabner 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Hinostroza), 10:06. 5, Edmonton, Sheahan 1 (Archibald, Klefbom), 10:36. 6, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Keller, Capobianco), 12:43.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-5-16_33. Edmonton 9-16-15_40.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-0-0 (41 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Smith 0-0-0 (17-15), Koskinen 0-0-0 (16-14).

T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|25 VA Benefits
9|25 Defense Logistics Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches