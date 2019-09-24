Coyotes-Oilers Sum

|Arizona
|1
|1
|2—4
|Edmonton
|0
|1
|1—2
First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 1, 12:14.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Bunting 1, 3:17. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Khaira), 7:13 (sh).
Third Period_4, Arizona, Grabner 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Hinostroza), 10:06. 5, Edmonton, Sheahan 1 (Archibald, Klefbom), 10:36. 6, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Keller, Capobianco), 12:43.
Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-5-16_33. Edmonton 9-16-15_40.
Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.
Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-0-0 (41 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Smith 0-0-0 (17-15), Koskinen 0-0-0 (16-14).
T_2:22.
Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.