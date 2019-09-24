Coyotes-Oilers Sums

Arizona 1 1 2—4 Edmonton 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 1, 12:14. Penalties_Gagner, EDM, (tripping), 1:36; Klefbom, EDM, (holding), 13:01.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Bunting 1, 3:17. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 1 (Khaira), 7:13 (sh). Penalties_Nurse, EDM, major (high sticking), 4:04.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Grabner 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Hinostroza), 10:06. 5, Edmonton, Sheahan 1 (Archibald, Klefbom), 10:36. 6, Arizona, Stepan 1 (Keller, Capobianco), 12:43. Penalties_Capobianco, ARI, (cross checking), 5:05; Bunting, ARI, (high sticking), 16:38; K.Russell, EDM, (roughing), 19:24.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 12-5-16_33. Edmonton 9-16-15_40.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; Edmonton 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-0-0 (41 shots-39 saves). Edmonton, Smith 0-0-0 (17-15), Koskinen 0-0-0 (16-14).

T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.

