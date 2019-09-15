Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs’ Rizzo exits with sprained right ankle

September 15, 2019 4:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning with a sprained right ankle.

X-rays taken at Wrigley Field showed no broken bones. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

The first baseman suffered the injury while fielding a bunt.

With a runner on second and none out, Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams bunted to the third-base side of the mound. Rizzo charged aggressively and rolled the ankle a couple of steps before fielding the ball. He threw wide to first base and then dropped to the ground in obvious pain.

Advertisement

Rizzo had to be helped off the field and could put no pressure on his right leg.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The injury could be a significant blow to the playoff-contending Cubs, who have already lost shortstop Javier Báez for the season with a fractured left thumb.

The 30-year-old Rizzo is hitting .289 with 26 homers and 93 RBIs in 140 games this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in