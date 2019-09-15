Listen Live Sports

D.C. United 1, Portland 0

September 15, 2019 5:48 pm
 
D.C. United 1 0 1
Portland 0 0 0

First half_1, D.C. United, Tuiloma, 2, 25th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Portland, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic.

Yellow Cards_Williamson, Portland, 46th; Rooney, D.C. United, 64th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Kathryn Nesbitt, Felisha Mariscal, Ricardo Salazar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_25,218.

___

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Luciano Acosta, 84th), Ulises Segura; Paul Arriola, Wayne Rooney (Quincy Amarikwa, 79th).

Portland_Steve Clark; Claude Dielna, Jorge Moreira, Bill Tuiloma, Jorge Villafana (Andres Flores, 79th); Diego Chara, Diego Valeri, Eryk Williamson (Tomas Conechny, 61st); Jeremy Ebobisse, Marvin Loria (Cristhian Paredes, 85th), Andy Polo.

