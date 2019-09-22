Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

D-II Truman State beats Valparaiso 38-7

September 22, 2019 12:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Spencer Newell had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown, Lawrence Woods and Tanner Lain each had a pick-6, and Truman State beat Valparaiso 38-7 on Saturday night.

Jaden Barr threw for 122 yards and a score and had 47 yards rushing for Division II Truman State. Jordan Salima added 11 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Barr hit Jake Ellis for a 44-yard touchdown on Truman State’s first drive, Josh Schneiderer made a 29-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Newell’s punt return early in the second made it 17-0. The Crusaders (0-3) went three-and-out on six of its first seven possessions and finished the first half with just two first downs and 39 total yards.

Salima scored on a 2-yard run before Woods and Lain scored on interception returns of 32 and 34 yards, respectively, to make it 38-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Valpo’s Jimmy Seewald connected with Trey Stablein for a 16-yard TD to cap the scoring with 6:51 to play.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson