Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Dallas, New York City finish in 1-1 tie

September 22, 2019 8:54 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zdenek Ondrasek scored to help Dallas tie New York City 1-1 Sunday.

Valentin Castellanos notched the first goal for New York City (16-5-10) in the first minute on a shot 11 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Anton Tinnerholm. Ondrasek tied the match for Dallas (12-11-9) at 1-1 in the 66th minute on a shot 11 yards out from the center of the box.

Dallas outshot New York City 19 to 12, with five shots on goal to four for New York City.

Dallas drew nine corner kicks, committed 15 fouls and was given two yellow cards. New York City drew six corner kicks, committed 14 fouls and was given three yellow cards.

New York City plays host to Atlanta United on Wednesday, and Dallas next plays Sept. 29 on the road against the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

