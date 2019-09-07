Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davidson beats Virginia-Lynchburg 45-7

September 7, 2019 9:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Phelps threw for 104 yards and a touchdown as Davidson beat Virginia-Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association 45-7 on Saturday.

Phelps was relieved late in the first half by backup QB Louis Colosimo who also had a touchdown throw for the Wildcats (2-0).

Wesley Dugger started the scoring for Davidson, capping the game’s first drive with a short touchdown run. Caden Bonoffski’s 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a 46-yard interception return by William Wicks early in the second pushed it to 17-0. Two more Wildcats touchdowns including a 39-yard strike from Phelps to Jalen Staples extended the lead to 31-0 at halftime.

Virginia-Lynchburg’s J Richardson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Johnny Rembert for the Dragons’ lone score early in the fourth quarter. Jaden Pask picked off the Dragon’s backup quarterback Marcus Davis with 10:05 remaining and returned it 37 yards for the final score.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US