Davis, Edgar lead Illinois State past NAU 40-27

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brady Davis passed for a career-high 419 yards and two touchdowns to Andrew Edgar, who finished with a career-high 228 yards on 12 catches, to propel Illinois State to a 40-27 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.

Davis staked the Redbirds (3-1) to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 10-yard TD toss to Edgar, but Case Cookus answered with a 9-yard TD toss to Joe Logan and a 5-yarder to Stacy Chukwumezie to give the Lumberjacks (2-2) a 14-7 lead. Sam Fenlason’s 23-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the quarter pulled Illinois State within 14-10.

Fenlason pulled the Redbirds within a point with a 28-yard field goal at 9:35 in the second quarter before Cookus hit Logan for a 5-yard score and a 21-13 Lumberjacks’ lead. James Robinson scored on a 52-yard run with 3:21 left in the quarter and Fenlason gave Illinois State the lead for good with a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

The Redbirds took control of the game in the third quarter, scoring on Robinson’s 20-yard run and Davis’ 53-yard scoring strike to Edgar.

Robinson finished with 92 yards on 20 carries and Kacper Rutkiewicz added four catches for 105 yards for Illinois State.

Cookus completed 32 of 56 passes for 357 yards and four TDs, but he threw a pair of interceptions. Hendrix Johnson had nine receptions for 122 yards, while Logan caught nine passes for 98 yards and three scores.

