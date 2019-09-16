Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Defending 1,500 champion Manangoi pulls out of Doha worlds

September 16, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Defending 1,500-meter champion Elijah Manangoi has pulled out of the upcoming athletics world championships because of an ankle injury he picked in training.

Manangoi said it will take four to eight weeks for the injury to heal and that he is “sad not to defend my title,” but that he will now focus on getting fit for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

“I had no choice, I had to make this decision to save my career for the sake of the Olympics,” Manangoi told The Associated Press from Nairobi.

In his absence, younger brother George Manangoi, Timothy Cheruiyot and Ronald Kwemoi will now represent Kenya at the distance in Doha. The worlds start Sept. 27.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed