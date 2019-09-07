Listen Live Sports

Defense gives Holy Cross 13-10 edge over New Hampshire

September 7, 2019 4:48 pm
 
WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Joe Lang’s end-zone fumble recovery for a touchdown put his team on top and Chris Riley’s interception sealed the win as the Holy Cross defense made all the difference in a 13-10 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

New Hampshire (0-1) led 10-6 and took over on downs after Holy Cross (1-1) was stopped two yards shy of the goal line with 1:56 to play. Carlos Washington Jr. took the handoff from Max Brosmer but was dropped for a loss and fumbled in the end zone. Lang came up with the ball for a Holy Cross touchdown and a 13-10 edge. On the following drive, Riley intercepted Brosmer to preserve the Crusaders lead with 1:49 remaining.

Connor Degenhardt threw for 253 yards and Derek Ng kicked two field goals.

Holy Cross led 3-0 at halftime but New Hampshire’s Jason Hughes tied it up with a 21-yard field goal late in the third quarter. Ng’s 20-yard field goal early in the fourth gave the Crusaders a 6-3 edge but Washington’s 19-yard TD run put the Wildcats up 10-6 with 6:52 to play.

Brosmer had 106 yards passing for the Wildcats. Washington ran for 107 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

