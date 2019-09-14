Delaware St opens with 4 straight TDs, stings Lincoln 58-12

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware State scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and steamed past Division-II Lincoln 58-12 on Saturday.

Tylick Bethea completed 16 of 28 passes for 181 yards with two TD passes to Kwannah Kollie for 23 and 6 yards. Freshman Jabari Blake threw one pass — a 25-yard score to Bizzet Woodley in the fourth quarter.

Bryant Dallas opened the scoring with a 7-yard run 5:37 into the game. Richard Harris and Mike Waters also scored rushing TDs, punching across from the 1 and the 2, respectively.

Keenan Black added a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Hornets built a 41-0 lead, holding the Lions (0-2) to two first downs and 47 yards of offense by that point.

Lincoln has given up 115 points through two games this season.

Shoye Sampson scored both TDs for the Lions, catching a 12-yard pass from Eban Jackson each time. Cole Klubeck missed one PAT and had the second blocked. Jackson went 25-39 for 199 yards.

