Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dennis saves day; Butler blunts Indiana Wesleyan 30-27 in OT

September 7, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Dennis’ four-yard touchdown run in overtime served as the game winner and Butler narrowly escaped an upset bid by NAIA-level Indiana Wesleyan with a 30-27 win on Saturday.

Brad Sznajder’s 14-yard touchdown run gave Butler (1-1) its first lead of the game at 24-17 with 7:16 left in regulation. On the last drive of the game, Indiana Wesleyan quarterback Zack Blair led a 16-play, 75-yard drive in a little more than 2½ minutes and knotted the game with a three-yard pass to Brayden Smith as time expired. The Wildcats managed just a field goal in overtime.

Blair gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Smith. The one-play drive was set up when Issac Abeo sacked Sam Brown to force a fumble that Vincent Versteg recovered.

Indiana Wesleyan extended the lead to 14-3 when Blair threw a 10-yard touchdown to Smith. Butler narrowed the margin when Sam Brown threw a 31-yard touchdown to Dennis before intermission.

Advertisement

Sam Brown led Butler with 251 yards passing and two touchdowns.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Blair was 17-for-43 passing for 250 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US