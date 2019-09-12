Listen Live Sports

DePaul, Leitao negotiating extension through 2023-24 season

September 12, 2019 3:39 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul says it is negotiating a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao through the 2023-24 season.

Leitao was hired in 2015 and has pushed to return the Blue Demons to respectability in his second stint as their head coach. DePaul went 19-17 last season and reached the College Basketball Invitational championship, falling to South Florida in three games.

The NCAA suspended Leitao in July for the first three games of the upcoming season, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff. The Big East program is also on three years of probation and an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

