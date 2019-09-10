Listen Live Sports

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

September 10, 2019 10:23 pm
 
New York Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 11 11 Totals 39 12 16 12
Torres 2b 5 1 1 1 Reyes cf 5 2 1 0
Gardner cf 5 2 2 3 H.Castro 2b 5 2 3 1
Sánchez c 4 1 1 0 Cabrera dh 3 1 1 2
Encarnación dh 5 1 1 2 Candelario 1b 5 1 3 3
Gregorius ss 4 2 2 2 Lugo 3b 4 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 Stewart lf 3 1 2 2
Ford 1b 3 1 1 1 Demeritte rf 5 1 1 1
Estrada pr 0 0 0 0 Greiner c 5 1 3 2
Maybin rf 0 0 0 0 W.Castro pr 0 1 0 0
Frazier lf 4 1 1 0 Mercer ss 4 1 2 1
Wade rf 3 1 1 2
Voit ph-1b 1 0 0 0
New York 150 110 300 11
Detroit 006 013 101 12

E_Torres (16). DP_New York 1, Detroit 0. LOB_New York 2, Detroit 8. 2B_Urshela (34), Greiner (4). 3B_Wade (1). HR_Gardner 2 (23), Torres (36), Gregorius 2 (16), Encarnación (12), Stewart (10). SB_Estrada (4). SF_Stewart (6), Cabrera (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes Jr. 2 1-3 6 4 2 1 2
Cessa 2 2-3 3 3 1 0 0
Gearrin H,2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Loaisiga BS,0-1 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Dull 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ottavino BS,2-8 1 1 1 0 1 3
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Adams L,1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Jackson 2 6 6 6 1 2
Alexander 4 2 2 2 0 4
Schreiber BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Stumpf 0 1 1 1 0 0
Cisnero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jiménez W,4-7 1 0 0 0 0 2

Stumpf pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:33. A_16,733 (41,297).

