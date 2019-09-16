Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Baltimore Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 29 5 7 5 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 2 2 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 1 Mercer 2b 3 2 1 2 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0 Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 2 0 0 0 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Dixon lf 4 0 1 0 Hays cf 3 0 1 1 Lugo 3b 3 1 1 1 D.Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0 Severino c 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 0 0 0 Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson lf 4 0 1 0 Martin ss 2 0 1 0 Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 001 100 — 2 Detroit 200 021 00x — 5

LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Mancini (33), Reyes (15). 3B_Villar (5), Reyes (4). HR_Mancini (33), Mercer (9). SF_Lugo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means L,10-11 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 3 Kline 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Eades 1 0 0 0 0 2

Detroit Alexander W,1-3 6 4 1 1 0 3 Cisnero 1 2 1 1 0 2 Farmer H,14 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 McKay H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Jiménez S,7-12 1 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_Farmer (Núñez), Eades (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:35. A_14,142 (41,297).

