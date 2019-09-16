Listen Live Sports

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

September 16, 2019 6:54 pm
 
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 9 2 Totals 29 5 7 5
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Reyes cf 4 1 2 2
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 1 Mercer 2b 3 2 1 2
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 0 0
Núñez dh 3 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 2 0 0 0
Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 Dixon lf 4 0 1 0
Hays cf 3 0 1 1 Lugo 3b 3 1 1 1
D.Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Demeritte rf 4 1 1 0
Severino c 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 2 0 0 0
Smith Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Wilkerson lf 4 0 1 0
Martin ss 2 0 1 0
Ruiz ph-3b 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 001 100 2
Detroit 200 021 00x 5

LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Mancini (33), Reyes (15). 3B_Villar (5), Reyes (4). HR_Mancini (33), Mercer (9). SF_Lugo (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means L,10-11 5 2-3 6 5 5 2 3
Kline 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Eades 1 0 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Alexander W,1-3 6 4 1 1 0 3
Cisnero 1 2 1 1 0 2
Farmer H,14 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
McKay H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez S,7-12 1 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_Farmer (Núñez), Eades (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.

T_2:35. A_14,142 (41,297).

Sports News

