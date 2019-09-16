Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mercer 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lugo 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|Detroit
|200
|021
|00x
|—
|5
LOB_Baltimore 9, Detroit 5. 2B_Mancini (33), Reyes (15). 3B_Villar (5), Reyes (4). HR_Mancini (33), Mercer (9). SF_Lugo (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means L,10-11
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|3
|Kline
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Eades
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander W,1-3
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cisnero
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Farmer H,14
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|McKay H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez S,7-12
|1
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Farmer (Núñez), Eades (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Bill Welke.
T_2:35. A_14,142 (41,297).
