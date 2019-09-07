Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 5, Oakland 4

September 7, 2019 2:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 5 11 5 Totals 38 4 6 4
Reyes cf 6 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
H.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1
Cabrera dh 3 1 2 0 Olson 1b 5 0 1 1
Beckham pr-dh 1 1 0 0 Canha rf 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 4 1 2 2 Brown lf 4 1 1 0
Dixon pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 Davis dh 5 0 0 0
Lugo 3b 5 1 3 2 Profar 2b 5 1 3 0
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 1 0 0
Greiner c 5 0 2 0 Phegley c 2 1 1 2
W.Castro ss 5 0 1 1 Grossman ph 1 0 0 0
Murphy c 1 0 0 0
Detroit 000 000 220 01 5
Oakland 040 000 000 00 4

DP_Detroit 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Stewart (22), W.Castro (3), Phegley (18). HR_Stewart (8). S_Demeritte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 2
Ramirez 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3
Alexander 3 1 0 0 0 5
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Schreiber W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Jiménez S,6-11 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bailey 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 3
Soria H,19 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Diekman H,9 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Trivino BS,0-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn L,0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Turnbull (Laureano), Diekman (Candelario), Wendelken (Dixon).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

Advertisement

T_3:44. A_16,080 (46,765).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1776: Congress formally renames nation 'United States of America'