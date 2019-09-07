Listen Live Sports

Detroit 5, Oakland 4

September 7, 2019 2:01 am
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 11 5 1 7
Reyes cf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .311
H.Castro 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Cabrera dh 3 1 2 0 1 0 .287
1-Beckham pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Stewart lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240
2-Dixon pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250
Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Lugo 3b 5 1 3 2 0 0 .250
Demeritte rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .230
Greiner c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .179
W.Castro ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 4 6 4 7 15
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 2 0 .275
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1 2 2 .256
Olson 1b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .267
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .269
Brown lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .424
b-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Davis dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Profar 2b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .219
Laureano cf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .281
Phegley c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .247
a-Grossman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Murphy c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Detroit 000 000 220 01_5 11 0
Oakland 040 000 000 00_4 6 0

a-grounded out for Phegley in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 10th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Stewart (22), W.Castro (3), Phegley (18). HR_Stewart (8), off Bailey. RBIs_Stewart 2 (36), Lugo 2 (21), W.Castro (5), Phegley 2 (57), Chapman (79), Olson (70). S_Demeritte.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Demeritte, Reyes); Oakland 2 (Canha 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.

GIDP_W.Castro.

DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Turnbull 1 2-3 4 4 4 3 2 56 4.68
Ramirez 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 26 4.29
Alexander 3 1 0 0 0 5 35 5.50
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 4.34
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.72
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 8 4.18
Schreiber, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 9.64
Jiménez, S, 6-11 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.78
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 6 1-3 5 2 2 1 3 101 4.98
Soria, H, 19 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.64
Diekman, H, 9 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 5.65
Trivino, BS, 0-5 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.43
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.67
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.23
Blackburn, L, 0-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 13.50

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Schreiber 1-0, Soria 1-0, Trivino 3-2. HBP_Turnbull (Laureano), Diekman (Candelario), Wendelken (Dixon).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:44. A_16,080 (46,765).

