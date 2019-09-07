Detroit 5, Oakland 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|11
|5
|1
|7
|
|Reyes cf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|H.Castro 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|1-Beckham pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|2-Dixon pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Lugo 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Greiner c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|W.Castro ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|4
|6
|4
|7
|15
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.256
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.267
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.269
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.424
|b-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Profar 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Phegley c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|a-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Detroit
|000
|000
|220
|01_5
|11
|0
|Oakland
|040
|000
|000
|00_4
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Phegley in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 10th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th. 2-ran for Stewart in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 8, Oakland 9. 2B_Stewart (22), W.Castro (3), Phegley (18). HR_Stewart (8), off Bailey. RBIs_Stewart 2 (36), Lugo 2 (21), W.Castro (5), Phegley 2 (57), Chapman (79), Olson (70). S_Demeritte.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Demeritte, Reyes); Oakland 2 (Canha 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 6; Oakland 1 for 4.
GIDP_W.Castro.
DP_Oakland 1 (Semien, Profar, Olson).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Turnbull
|1
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|56
|4.68
|Ramirez
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|4.29
|Alexander
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|35
|5.50
|Farmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.34
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.72
|Stumpf
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|4.18
|Schreiber, W, 1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|9.64
|Jiménez, S, 6-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.78
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|6
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|101
|4.98
|Soria, H, 19
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.64
|Diekman, H, 9
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|5.65
|Trivino, BS, 0-5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.43
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.67
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.23
|Blackburn, L, 0-2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Schreiber 1-0, Soria 1-0, Trivino 3-2. HBP_Turnbull (Laureano), Diekman (Candelario), Wendelken (Dixon).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:44. A_16,080 (46,765).
