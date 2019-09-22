Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 34 6 12 6 García dh 4 0 1 0 Reyes rf 4 2 2 1 Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 Dixon lf 4 0 2 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 H.Castro cf 4 1 1 0 E.Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 Candelario 1b 3 1 1 2 Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 Stewart dh 4 0 1 1 Castillo c 4 0 1 1 Lugo 3b 4 0 3 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Sánchez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 1 1 1 Engel cf 4 0 2 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 1 Cordell rf 1 0 0 0 Palka ph-rf 2 0 0 0

Chicago 200 010 000 — 3 Detroit 211 100 10x — 6

DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 5. 2B_E.Jiménez (17), Moncada (33), Engel (9), H.Castro (10). HR_E.Jiménez (30), Candelario (8), Beckham (6), Reyes (3), W.Castro (1). SB_Reyes (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago López L,9-15 4 9 5 5 1 3 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Osich 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Cordero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Detroit Boyd W,9-11 5 8 3 3 2 6 Schreiber H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 Ramirez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Farmer H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1 J.Jiménez S,8-13 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Cordero.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:58. A_16,157 (41,297).

