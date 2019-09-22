Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Stewart dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castillo c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beckham 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cordell rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Palka ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|200
|010
|000
|—
|3
|Detroit
|211
|100
|10x
|—
|6
DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 5. 2B_E.Jiménez (17), Moncada (33), Engel (9), H.Castro (10). HR_E.Jiménez (30), Candelario (8), Beckham (6), Reyes (3), W.Castro (1). SB_Reyes (7).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López L,9-15
|4
|
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Osich
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cordero
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd W,9-11
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Schreiber H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Ramirez H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer H,15
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Jiménez S,8-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Cordero.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:58. A_16,157 (41,297).
