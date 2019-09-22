Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 3

September 22, 2019 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 11 3 Totals 34 6 12 6
García dh 4 0 1 0 Reyes rf 4 2 2 1
Anderson ss 5 0 1 0 Dixon lf 4 0 2 0
Abreu 1b 5 1 1 0 H.Castro cf 4 1 1 0
E.Jiménez lf 4 1 2 2 Candelario 1b 3 1 1 2
Moncada 3b 4 1 2 0 Stewart dh 4 0 1 1
Castillo c 4 0 1 1 Lugo 3b 4 0 3 0
Mendick 2b 3 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0
Sánchez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Beckham 2b 4 1 1 1
Engel cf 4 0 2 0 W.Castro ss 3 1 1 1
Cordell rf 1 0 0 0
Palka ph-rf 2 0 0 0
Chicago 200 010 000 3
Detroit 211 100 10x 6

DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Detroit 5. 2B_E.Jiménez (17), Moncada (33), Engel (9), H.Castro (10). HR_E.Jiménez (30), Candelario (8), Beckham (6), Reyes (3), W.Castro (1). SB_Reyes (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
López L,9-15 4 9 5 5 1 3
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Osich 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Cordero 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Boyd W,9-11 5 8 3 3 2 6
Schreiber H,1 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 3
Ramirez H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Farmer H,15 1 1 0 0 0 1
J.Jiménez S,8-13 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Cordero.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Bill Miller.

Advertisement

T_2:58. A_16,157 (41,297).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress