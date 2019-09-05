Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 36 4 12 4 Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 Merrifield 2b 5 1 4 2 H.Castro cf 5 0 3 1 Mondesi ss 5 0 1 1 Stewart dh 5 0 0 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez 2b 4 0 0 0 Dozier rf 3 1 3 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0 Dixon lf 3 1 1 1 Cuthbert 3b 4 1 1 1 Lugo 3b 4 2 2 1 Starling lf 4 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 1 0 0 Mejia cf 3 0 0 0 Mercer ss 2 2 2 1 Dini c 3 1 2 0 W.Castro ph-ss 2 0 1 2 O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0

Detroit 001 302 000 — 6 Kansas City 030 000 010 — 4

E_Cuthbert (13). DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mercer (13), Reyes (13), Merrifield (35), Dini (2), Mondesi (18). HR_Dixon (15), Lugo (4), Mercer (8). SB_Mondesi (36).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Boyd W,8-10 6 1-3 10 3 3 0 6 Cisnero H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Garcia H,1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Jiménez S,5-10 1 1 0 0 1 1

Kansas City Sparkman L,3-11 4 7 4 4 0 2 Fillmyer 1 1 0 0 0 1 Staumont 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Speier 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 2 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Boyd (Soler). WP_Speier.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_14,736 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.