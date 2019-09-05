Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stewart dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dixon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lugo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Starling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mejia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Dini c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|W.Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|001
|302
|000
|—
|6
|Kansas City
|030
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_Cuthbert (13). DP_Detroit 2, Kansas City 0. LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mercer (13), Reyes (13), Merrifield (35), Dini (2), Mondesi (18). HR_Dixon (15), Lugo (4), Mercer (8). SB_Mondesi (36).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd W,8-10
|6
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|6
|Cisnero H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garcia H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Jiménez S,5-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sparkman L,3-11
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Boyd (Soler). WP_Speier.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_14,736 (37,903).
