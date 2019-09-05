Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|H.Castro cf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Stewart dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Rodríguez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Dixon lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Lugo 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|Mercer ss
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|a-W.Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|12
|4
|2
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Mondesi ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Dozier rf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|McBroom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Starling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Mejia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Dini c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Detroit
|001
|302
|000_6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|030
|000
|010_4
|12
|1
a-singled for Mercer in the 6th. b-flied out for Dini in the 9th.
E_Cuthbert (13). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mercer (13), Reyes (13), Merrifield (35), Dini (2), Mondesi (18). HR_Dixon (15), off Sparkman; Lugo (4), off Sparkman; Mercer (8), off Sparkman. RBIs_H.Castro (34), Dixon (48), Lugo (19), Mercer (16), W.Castro 2 (4), Merrifield 2 (71), Mondesi (54), Cuthbert (35). SB_Mondesi (36). CS_Mondesi (5), W.Castro (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Candelario, H.Castro, Dixon); Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Soler 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_McBroom, Mondesi.
DP_Detroit 2 (Mercer, Rodríguez, Candelario; Lugo, Rodríguez, Candelario).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 8-10
|6
|1-3
|10
|3
|3
|0
|6
|94
|4.57
|Cisnero, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3.86
|Garcia, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.50
|Jiménez, S, 5-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.88
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sparkman, L, 3-11
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|2
|63
|5.97
|Fillmyer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|8.44
|Staumont
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|4.41
|Hill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.08
|Speier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|0.00
|Hahn
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Boyd (Soler). WP_Speier.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_14,736 (37,903).
