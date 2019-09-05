Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

September 5, 2019 4:26 pm
 
1 min read
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 6 11 6 2 9
Reyes rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .317
H.Castro cf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .286
Stewart dh 5 0 0 0 0 3 .237
Rodríguez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .201
Dixon lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Lugo 3b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .237
Greiner c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .173
Mercer ss 2 2 2 1 0 0 .274
a-W.Castro ph-ss 2 0 1 2 0 1 .200
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 12 4 2 9
Merrifield 2b 5 1 4 2 0 1 .306
Mondesi ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .270
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Dozier rf 3 1 3 0 1 0 .287
McBroom 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .364
Cuthbert 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Starling lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Mejia cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Dini c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .200
b-O’Hearn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Detroit 001 302 000_6 11 0
Kansas City 030 000 010_4 12 1

a-singled for Mercer in the 6th. b-flied out for Dini in the 9th.

E_Cuthbert (13). LOB_Detroit 6, Kansas City 8. 2B_Mercer (13), Reyes (13), Merrifield (35), Dini (2), Mondesi (18). HR_Dixon (15), off Sparkman; Lugo (4), off Sparkman; Mercer (8), off Sparkman. RBIs_H.Castro (34), Dixon (48), Lugo (19), Mercer (16), W.Castro 2 (4), Merrifield 2 (71), Mondesi (54), Cuthbert (35). SB_Mondesi (36). CS_Mondesi (5), W.Castro (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Candelario, H.Castro, Dixon); Kansas City 4 (McBroom, Soler 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_McBroom, Mondesi.

DP_Detroit 2 (Mercer, Rodríguez, Candelario; Lugo, Rodríguez, Candelario).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 8-10 6 1-3 10 3 3 0 6 94 4.57
Cisnero, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 8 3.86
Garcia, H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 14 4.50
Jiménez, S, 5-10 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.88
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sparkman, L, 3-11 4 7 4 4 0 2 63 5.97
Fillmyer 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 8.44
Staumont 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 24 4.41
Hill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.08
Speier 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 0.00
Hahn 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 1-0, Hill 1-0. HBP_Boyd (Soler). WP_Speier.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_14,736 (37,903).

