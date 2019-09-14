Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4

September 14, 2019 10:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 4 10 4 Totals 43 8 13 8
Alberto 3b-2b 6 1 1 0 Reyes cf 5 1 2 2
Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 H.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1
Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Candelario ph-dh 3 0 0 0
Núñez dh 5 0 2 0 C.Stewart lf 5 0 3 0
Hays cf 5 0 2 0 Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 0
Williams lf 4 1 0 0 Lugo 3b 5 1 1 0
Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Dixon rf-lf 5 1 0 1
D.Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Hicks 1b 5 1 3 4
Severino c 1 0 1 0 Rogers c 2 0 0 0
Wilkerson pr 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0
Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Greiner c 0 0 0 0
Martin ss 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 0
Ruiz ph-3b 3 0 1 1
Baltimore 000 000 030 001 4
Detroit 001 010 001 005 8

E_C.Stewart (4). DP_Baltimore 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (2), Lugo (8), Demeritte (5). HR_Mancini (32), H.Castro (5), Reyes (2), Hicks (12). SB_Reyes (6), Martin (10), Williams (1). S_Greiner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Ynoa 4 7 2 2 1 1
Tan.Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
M.Castro H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Givens BS,11-18 1 1 1 1 1 1
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kline 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Fry L,1-9 2-3 1 3 3 2 2
Eades BS,0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0
Detroit
Norris 3 1 0 0 0 3
VerHagen 4 3 0 0 1 2
Garcia BS,0-1 1 3 3 3 0 3
Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
McKay 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3
Stumpf 0 1 0 0 1 0
Schreiber W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ynoa pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Eades pitched to 2 batters in the 12th, Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 12th.

HBP_VerHagen (Martin). WP_Ynoa.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chris Segal; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:07. A_17,760 (41,297).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in