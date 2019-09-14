Detroit 8, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 4 10 4 Totals 43 8 13 8 Alberto 3b-2b 6 1 1 0 Reyes cf 5 1 2 2 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 H.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Candelario ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Núñez dh 5 0 2 0 C.Stewart lf 5 0 3 0 Hays cf 5 0 2 0 Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 0 Williams lf 4 1 0 0 Lugo 3b 5 1 1 0 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Dixon rf-lf 5 1 0 1 D.Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Hicks 1b 5 1 3 4 Severino c 1 0 1 0 Rogers c 2 0 0 0 Wilkerson pr 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 Greiner c 0 0 0 0 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 0 Ruiz ph-3b 3 0 1 1

Baltimore 000 000 030 001 — 4 Detroit 001 010 001 005 — 8

E_C.Stewart (4). DP_Baltimore 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (2), Lugo (8), Demeritte (5). HR_Mancini (32), H.Castro (5), Reyes (2), Hicks (12). SB_Reyes (6), Martin (10), Williams (1). S_Greiner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Ynoa 4 7 2 2 1 1 Tan.Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 M.Castro H,8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Givens BS,11-18 1 1 1 1 1 1 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1 Kline 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Fry L,1-9 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 Eades BS,0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0

Detroit Norris 3 1 0 0 0 3 VerHagen 4 3 0 0 1 2 Garcia BS,0-1 1 3 3 3 0 3 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 McKay 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 Stumpf 0 1 0 0 1 0 Schreiber W,2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ynoa pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Eades pitched to 2 batters in the 12th, Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 12th.

HBP_VerHagen (Martin). WP_Ynoa.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chris Segal; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:07. A_17,760 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.