Detroit 8, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|43
|8
|13
|8
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Stewart lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Demeritte pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lugo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dixon rf-lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|
|D.Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Severino c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030
|001
|—
|4
|Detroit
|001
|010
|001
|005
|—
|8
E_C.Stewart (4). DP_Baltimore 2, Detroit 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (2), Lugo (8), Demeritte (5). HR_Mancini (32), H.Castro (5), Reyes (2), Hicks (12). SB_Reyes (6), Martin (10), Williams (1). S_Greiner (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ynoa
|4
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tan.Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M.Castro H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens BS,11-18
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kline
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Fry L,1-9
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Eades BS,0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Norris
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|VerHagen
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia BS,0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKay
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stumpf
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Schreiber W,2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ynoa pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Eades pitched to 2 batters in the 12th, Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 12th.
HBP_VerHagen (Martin). WP_Ynoa.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chris Segal; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:07. A_17,760 (41,297).
