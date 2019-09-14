Detroit 8, Baltimore 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 4 10 4 3 12 Alberto 3b-2b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .316 Villar 2b-ss 4 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Mancini 1b 5 1 2 3 0 2 .278 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .272 Núñez dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .251 Hays cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278 Williams lf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .231 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .217 b-D.Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Severino c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .260 1-Wilkerson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Sisco c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217 Martin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 c-Ruiz ph-3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .234

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 8 13 8 8 9 Reyes cf 5 1 2 2 1 1 .301 H.Castro 2b 4 2 2 1 2 0 .300 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .287 a-Candelario ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197 C.Stewart lf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .248 2-Demeritte pr-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .234 Lugo 3b 5 1 1 0 1 0 .236 Dixon rf-lf 5 1 0 1 1 3 .247 Hicks 1b 5 1 3 4 1 1 .217 Rogers c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .117 d-Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Greiner c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 W.Castro ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .219

Baltimore 000 000 030 001_4 10 0 Detroit 001 010 001 005_8 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Cabrera in the 7th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. c-struck out for Martin in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rogers in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 10th. 2-ran for C.Stewart in the 10th.

Advertisement

E_C.Stewart (4). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (2), Lugo (8), Demeritte (5). HR_Mancini (32), off Garcia; H.Castro (5), off Ynoa; Reyes (2), off Givens; Hicks (12), off Eades. RBIs_Mancini 3 (83), Ruiz (39), H.Castro (38), Reyes 2 (17), Dixon (51), Hicks 4 (32). SB_Reyes (6), Martin (10), Williams (1). CS_Hicks (1). S_Greiner.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Alberto); Detroit 4 (Lugo 2, Hicks, Reyes). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Detroit 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_H.Castro, Dixon. GIDP_Ruiz, Wynns, Lugo, Candelario.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini; Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Hicks; W.Castro, Hicks).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ynoa 4 7 2 2 1 1 59 5.74 Tan.Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 4.64 Tate 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 6.46 Bleier 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.74 M.Castro, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.20 Givens, BS, 11-18 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 4.06 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.38 Kline 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 6.75 Fry, L, 1-9 2-3 1 3 3 2 2 17 5.40 Eades, BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 1 0 10 5.40

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Norris 3 1 0 0 0 3 37 4.62 VerHagen 4 3 0 0 1 2 57 4.99 Garcia, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 3 27 17.18 Jiménez 1 1 0 0 0 1 7 4.61 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.13 McKay 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 3 28 5.17 Stumpf 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 4.34 Schreiber, W, 2-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 9.45

Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 12th, Eades pitched to 2 batters in the 12th

Inherited runners-scored_Tan.Scott 1-0, Tate 2-0, Fry 1-0, Eades 3-3, Stumpf 1-1, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off Tan.Scott (Cabrera), off Fry (Lugo). HBP_VerHagen (Martin). WP_Ynoa.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chris Segal; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_4:07. A_17,760 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.