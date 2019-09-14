Detroit 8, Baltimore 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|4
|10
|4
|3
|12
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Villar 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Mancini 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.278
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Núñez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Williams lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-D.Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Severino c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|1-Wilkerson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Sisco c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Martin ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|c-Ruiz ph-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|8
|13
|8
|8
|9
|
|Reyes cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.301
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|a-Candelario ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|C.Stewart lf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|2-Demeritte pr-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lugo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Dixon rf-lf
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.247
|Hicks 1b
|5
|1
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.217
|Rogers c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.117
|d-Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Greiner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|W.Castro ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|030
|001_4
|10
|0
|Detroit
|001
|010
|001
|005_8
|13
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Cabrera in the 7th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 8th. c-struck out for Martin in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Rogers in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 10th. 2-ran for C.Stewart in the 10th.
E_C.Stewart (4). LOB_Baltimore 6, Detroit 10. 2B_Hays (2), Lugo (8), Demeritte (5). HR_Mancini (32), off Garcia; H.Castro (5), off Ynoa; Reyes (2), off Givens; Hicks (12), off Eades. RBIs_Mancini 3 (83), Ruiz (39), H.Castro (38), Reyes 2 (17), Dixon (51), Hicks 4 (32). SB_Reyes (6), Martin (10), Williams (1). CS_Hicks (1). S_Greiner.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Santander, Alberto); Detroit 4 (Lugo 2, Hicks, Reyes). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 5; Detroit 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_H.Castro, Dixon. GIDP_Ruiz, Wynns, Lugo, Candelario.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Alberto, Villar, Mancini; Alberto, Villar, Mancini); Detroit 2 (W.Castro, H.Castro, Hicks; W.Castro, Hicks).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ynoa
|4
|
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|59
|5.74
|Tan.Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.64
|Tate
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.46
|Bleier
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.74
|M.Castro, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.20
|Givens, BS, 11-18
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|4.06
|Armstrong
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.38
|Kline
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|6.75
|Fry, L, 1-9
|
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|17
|5.40
|Eades, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|10
|5.40
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Norris
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|4.62
|VerHagen
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|4.99
|Garcia, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|27
|17.18
|Jiménez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.61
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.13
|McKay
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|5.17
|Stumpf
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.34
|Schreiber, W, 2-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9.45
Stumpf pitched to 2 batters in the 12th, Eades pitched to 2 batters in the 12th
Inherited runners-scored_Tan.Scott 1-0, Tate 2-0, Fry 1-0, Eades 3-3, Stumpf 1-1, Schreiber 2-0. IBB_off Tan.Scott (Cabrera), off Fry (Lugo). HBP_VerHagen (Martin). WP_Ynoa.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Chris Segal; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_4:07. A_17,760 (41,297).
