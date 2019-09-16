Devils-Canadiens Sums

|New Jersey
|1
|0
1—2
Montreal
|2
|0
2—4
First Period_1, Montreal, Lehkonen (Weber, Drouin), 2:29. 2, Montreal, Thompson (Cousins, Fleury), 8:14. 3, New Jersey, Butcher (McLeod, Severson), 18:25 (pp). Penalties_Domi, MTL, (roughing), 10:07; Suzuki, MTL, (tripping), 16:26.
Second Period_None. Penalties_White, NJ, (slashing), 4:26; Drouin, MTL, (high sticking), 12:06.
Third Period_4, New Jersey, McLeod (Seney, Mermis), 1:55. 5, Montreal, Evans , 17:22 (sh). 6, Montreal, Cousins (Ouellet), 19:06. Penalties_Ouellet, MTL, (tripping), 5:48; Weal, MTL, (holding), 11:54; Rooney, NJ, (cross checking), 14:21; Domi, MTL, (roughing), 15:31.
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 7-7-12_26. Montreal 8-5-13_26.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 6; Montreal 0 of 2.
Goalies_New Jersey, Cormier 0-0-0 (12 shots-11 saves), Blackwood 0-0-0 (13-11). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (9-8), Primeau 0-0-0 (17-16).
A_19,080 (21,288). T_2:31.
Referees_Mitch Dunning, Jean Hebert. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Jesse Marquis.
