Different kind of shot: NBA owners enter tequila business

September 16, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Call it the transition game: Michael Jordan and three other NBA owners are getting into the liquor business.

The Charlotte Hornets owner has entered the venture with Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks and Wyc Grousbeck and wife Emilia Fazzalari of the Boston Celtics.

They are creating a brand of tequila, a project that took root when they had dinner together a few years ago.

The ultra-premium brand comes from Mexico and is called Cincoro. Its crystal bottles are tilted at a 23-degree angle in a reference to Jordan’s number with the Chicago Bulls. Prices range from $70 to $1,600.

