DiNucci throws 4 TD passes in James Madison’s 63-12 win

September 14, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben DiNucci matched his career high with four touchdown passes and James Madison rolled past Morgan State 63-12 on Saturday.

DiNucci was 18-of-23 passing with 240 yards. After lofting a 9-yard pass over a defender and into the arms of Devin Ravenel for the game’s first score he threw for three scores in a 28-point second quarter: a 48-yarder to Brandon Polk on a post pattern, a swing pass to Jawon Hamilton that turned into a 50-yard score and a 19-yarder to running back Solomon Vanhorse.

DiNucci’s final two passes came after a lightning delay that lasted over an hour as the stadium was cleared.

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for two touchdowns for the Dukes and backup quarterbacks Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney each passed for a TD. Ravenal also grabbed an onside kick and returned it 43 yards to score.

The Dukes (2-1), ranked second in the FCS, had 507 yards of offense while their defense held the Bears to 2 of 13 on third-down conversions.

The Bears (0-2) scored their first touchdown this season on a 72-yard pass play from DeAndre Harris to Manasseh Bailey in the fourth quarter. Bailey finished with four catches for 172 yards.

