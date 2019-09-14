Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Doi, Hibino set up rare all-Japanese WTA final

September 14, 2019 4:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Misaki Doi upset second-seeded Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-3 Saturday to set up a rare all-Japanese final at the Japan Women’s Open.

Nao Hibino moved into her fifth career WTA singles final after rallying to beat Mihaela Buzarnescu 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the other semifinal.

It’s the first all-Japanese singles final on the WTA tour since 1997, when Naoko Sawamatsu defeated Yuka Yoshida in Jakarta.

Both Doi and Hibino are seeking their second WTA singles titles — Doi won at Luxembourg in October 2015, and Hibino won in Tashkent the same month.

Advertisement

Doi and Hibino are currently even in their head-to-head record with two wins apiece.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

The two Japanese players have also teamed up to reach the doubles final at the Japan Women’s Open, and will play Christina McHale and Valeria Savinykh.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII