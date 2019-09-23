Listen Live Sports

Domestic assault charge against Vols’ Thompson dismissed

September 23, 2019 11:03 am
 
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A misdemeanor domestic assault charge against Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has been dropped after his girlfriend requested the dismissal.

Thompson was arrested after an Aug. 24 argument with his girlfriend at his dorm. The woman involved in the argument, who says she has been dating Thompson for four years, said at a hearing Monday that “there was no point during the argument that I was scared or felt like he was going to hurt me.”

University of Tennessee police had said witnesses indicated they heard Thompson threatening to slap a woman during that Aug. 24 argument. One witness told police he heard Thompson yelling he would “shoot up the school.”

Thompson was suspended after his arrest but returned to practice Sept. 11 and made his 2019 season debut Saturday in Tennessee’s 34-3 loss to No. 9 Florida.

The sophomore from Irmo, South Carolina, had started 10 games for Tennessee last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

