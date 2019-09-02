Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Reds (Reds) 48 26 .649
White Sox (White Sox) 36 34 .514 10
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 35 35 .500 11
Orioles1 (Orioles) 34 36 .486 12
Padres (Padres) 30 41 .423 16½
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 29 41 .414 17
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 56 17 .767
Rays2 (Rays) 46 24 .657
Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 35 34 .507 19
Pirates1 (Pirates) 34 36 .486 20½
Cubs1 (Cubs) 34 37 .479 21
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 31 39 .443 23½
Indians (Indians) 26 41 .388 27
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 17 52 .246 37
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Pirates2 (Pirates) 56 18 .757
Mariners (Mariners) 35 37 .486 20
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 21
Giants (Giants) 31 41 .431 24
Royals2 (Royals) 30 41 .423 24½
Colorado (Rockies) 29 42 .408 25½
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Royals1 (Royals) 45 31 .592
Astros (Astros) 38 31 .551
Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 37 32 .536
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 38 33 .535
Braves (Braves) 36 34 .514 6
Marlins (Marlins) 34 36 .486 8
Athletics (Athletics) 29 41 .414 13
Rays1 (Rays) 27 44 .380 15½
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 49 27 .645
Phillies White (Phillies) 41 30 .577
Cubs2 (Cubs) 40 31 .563
Brewers (Brewers) 36 36 .500 11
Mets2 (Mets) 33 38 .465 13½
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 32 39 .451 14½
Rangers2 (Rangers) 30 41 .423 16½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 28 43 .394 18½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Rockies (Rockies) 43 23 .652
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 41 23 .641 1
Phillies Red (Phillies) 38 25 .603
Mets1 (Mets) 34 30 .531 8
Yankees (Yankees) 33 31 .516 9
Orioles2 (Orioles) 28 34 .452 13
Twins (Twins) 24 40 .375 18
Angels (Angels) 23 40 .365 18½
Nationals (Nationals) 22 42 .344 20

___

Monday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Diamondbacks2 5, Royals1 4

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks2 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

TBD at TBD, cancelled

