Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Reds (Reds) 48 26 .649 — White Sox (White Sox) 36 34 .514 10 Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 35 35 .500 11 Orioles1 (Orioles) 34 36 .486 12 Padres (Padres) 30 41 .423 16½ Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 29 41 .414 17 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 56 17 .767 — Rays2 (Rays) 46 24 .657 8½ Dodgers Shoemaker (Dodgers) 35 34 .507 19 Pirates1 (Pirates) 34 36 .486 20½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 34 37 .479 21 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 31 39 .443 23½ Indians (Indians) 26 41 .388 27 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 17 52 .246 37 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Pirates2 (Pirates) 56 18 .757 — Mariners (Mariners) 35 37 .486 20 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 21 Giants (Giants) 31 41 .431 24 Royals2 (Royals) 30 41 .423 24½ Colorado (Rockies) 29 42 .408 25½ Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Royals1 (Royals) 45 31 .592 — Astros (Astros) 38 31 .551 3½ Dodgers Bautista (Dodgers) 37 32 .536 4½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 38 33 .535 4½ Braves (Braves) 36 34 .514 6 Marlins (Marlins) 34 36 .486 8 Athletics (Athletics) 29 41 .414 13 Rays1 (Rays) 27 44 .380 15½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 49 27 .645 — Phillies White (Phillies) 41 30 .577 5½ Cubs2 (Cubs) 40 31 .563 6½ Brewers (Brewers) 36 36 .500 11 Mets2 (Mets) 33 38 .465 13½ Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 32 39 .451 14½ Rangers2 (Rangers) 30 41 .423 16½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 28 43 .394 18½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Rockies (Rockies) 43 23 .652 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 41 23 .641 1 Phillies Red (Phillies) 38 25 .603 3½ Mets1 (Mets) 34 30 .531 8 Yankees (Yankees) 33 31 .516 9 Orioles2 (Orioles) 28 34 .452 13 Twins (Twins) 24 40 .375 18 Angels (Angels) 23 40 .365 18½ Nationals (Nationals) 22 42 .344 20

___

Monday’s Games

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Diamondbacks2 5, Royals1 4

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks2 at Royals1, 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

TBD at TBD, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals1 at Diamondbacks2, 10:30 a.m.

TBD at TBD, cancelled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.