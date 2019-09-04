Dream-Sparks, Box

ATLANTA (60)

Bentley 5-20 2-2 15, Breland 4-14 0-0 8, E.Williams 6-11 3-5 15, Montgomery 4-12 3-3 12, Sykes 0-5 1-2 1, Billings 3-5 1-2 7, Cazorla 1-4 0-0 2, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Gulich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-74 10-14 60.

LOS ANGELES (70)

C.Ogwumike 7-10 3-4 17, Gray 7-15 0-0 15, Parker 7-14 6-7 21, R.Williams 0-3 3-3 3, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Beard 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Mabrey 0-3 0-0 0, Vadeeva 4-10 1-2 10, Wiese 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 27-66 13-16 70.

Atlanta 24 11 10 15—60 Los Angeles 16 18 17 19—70

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 4-23 (Bentley 3-10, Montgomery 1-8, Sykes 0-1, Breland 0-1, Cazorla 0-3), Los Angeles 3-17 (Vadeeva 1-1, Parker 1-4, Gray 1-5, Mabrey 0-2, R.Williams 0-2, Wiese 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 33 (Billings 10), Los Angeles 47 (Parker 11). Assists_Atlanta 13 (Montgomery 4), Los Angeles 15 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 15, Los Angeles 24. Technicals_Los Angeles coach Sparks (Defensive three second). A_9,889 (18,997).

