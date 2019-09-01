Dream-Storm, Box

ATLANTA (75)

Breland 1-6 0-0 2, Hayes 4-9 0-0 10, Montgomery 5-8 0-0 15, Sykes 3-8 0-0 7, Williams 0-2 1-2 1, Bentley 5-11 1-2 14, Billings 6-11 2-2 15, Cazorla 3-5 1-1 9, Coates 1-2 0-2 2, Coffey 0-1 0-2 0, Gulich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 5-11 75.

SEATTLE (92)

Canada 10-16 1-1 21, Clark 7-9 1-1 16, Howard 4-10 6-11 14, Loyd 4-9 2-3 11, Russell 4-7 0-0 8, Dietrick 0-0 0-0 0, Langhorne 4-8 1-1 9, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-2 0-0 5, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Whitcomb 3-4 0-0 8, Zellous 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-65 11-17 92.

Atlanta 16 20 19 20—75 Seattle 28 25 16 23—92

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-28 (Montgomery 5-7, Bentley 3-7, Cazorla 2-2, Hayes 2-3, Billings 1-1, Sykes 1-3, Coffey 0-1, Gulich 0-1, Breland 0-3), Seattle 5-12 (Whitcomb 2-3, Mosqueda-Lewis 1-1, Clark 1-2, Loyd 1-2, Langhorne 0-2, Howard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 25 (Williams 6), Seattle 28 (Clark, Howard 8). Assists_Atlanta 17 (Bentley 5), Seattle 17 (Canada 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 21, Seattle 17. A_9,000 (10,000).

