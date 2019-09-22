Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Coyotes Sums

September 22, 2019
 
Anaheim 0 1 2 0—3
Arizona 1 1 1 0—4
Arizona won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, Arizona, Bunting 1 (Ekman-Larsson, Chaput), 12:09. Penalties_Del Zotto, ANA, (interference), 1:42; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (hooking), 4:24; Larsson, ANA, (high sticking), 9:44; Goligoski, ARI, (hooking), 18:42.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 1 (Guhle, Fowler), 13:00. 3, Arizona, Soderberg 1 (Goligoski, Hayton), 15:31 (pp). Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (cross checking), 9:44; Sieloff, ANA, (high sticking), 10:28; Carrick, ANA, Major (fighting), 13:34; Carrick, ANA, served by Ritchie, (cross checking), 13:34; Chaput, ARI, Major (fighting), 13:34.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Keller 1 (Ekman-Larsson), 3:41. 5, Anaheim, Ritchie 1 (Del Zotto, Getzlaf), 13:51 (pp). 6, Anaheim, De Leo 1 (Carrick, Holzer), 16:31. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (holding stick), 4:23; Stepan, ARI, (hooking), 13:24; Grabner, ARI, (delay of game), 13:30.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Kuemper, ARI, served by Pederson, (delay of game), 4:29.

Shootout_Anaheim 0 (Rakell NG, Silfverberg NG), Arizona 2 (Keller NG, Schmaltz G, Garland G).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-8-11-3_33. Arizona 8-15-6-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 6; Arizona 1 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Boyle 0-0-0 (12 shots-10 saves), Gibson 0-0-0 (18-17). Arizona, Kuemper 0-0-0 (33-30).

T_2:46.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Derek Nansen.

