Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Duffey, Alcorn State run past Mississippi College, 45-7

September 7, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Niko Duffey ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for a third as Alcorn State cruised past Division II Mississippi College, 45-7, in the Braves home opener Saturday night.

Prior to kickoff, Alcorn State honored members of its 1969 championship team that was crowned Black National Champions and Southwestern Conference champions while posting an 8-0-1 record.

Alcorn State (1-1) now has won 11 straight home openers.

Alcorn State rolled to 324 yards rushing, with Duffey leading the way with 138 yards on 13 carries.

Advertisement

Duffey opened the scoring by capping a seven-play, 64-yard opening drive with a 29-yard run. After Jonathon Bolton’s short run for a score Duffey raced 45 yards to make it 21-0 after one quarter. Duffey’s 26-yard touchdown catch from Noah Johnson capped the Braves’ scoring.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

DeAnte’ Smith-Moore hit Rondell Cole with a 10-yard pass with 2:43 left for Mississippi College’s lone touchdown.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US