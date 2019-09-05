Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dustin Johnson has routine knee surgery, eyes fall return

September 5, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson had arthroscopic surgery Thursday to repair cartilage damage in his left knee and is expected to return this fall.

The star golfer’s manager says the procedure was considered routine. He likened it to the surgery on Johnson’s right knee at the end of 2011.

Johnson typically does not have a big fall schedule. He is expected to be playing again before the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas and the Presidents Cup in Melbourne in early December.

David Winkle, Johnson’s manager at Hambric Sports, says the left knee first started bothering Johnson late last year. An MRI in December revealed cartilage damage. Johnson decided to have surgery after the knee began irritating him more toward the end of this season.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 FITARA Awards
9|10 4th GEOINT & Open Source Analytics...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot