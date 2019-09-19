Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dutch soccer player Kelvin Maynard killed in Amsterdam

September 19, 2019 6:46 am
 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say that a man killed in an overnight shooting was former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard.

Police in Amsterdam confirmed his identity Thursday morning. The 32-year-old Dutchman died Wednesday night after being shot in the city.

Maynard was a defender for teams in the Netherlands and for English team Burton Albion.

Investigations are continuing into the slaying and police have given no possible motive.

The shooting came the same day as a gunman killed a lawyer for a witness involved in a case linked to a series of underworld murders, sparking widespread outrage in the Netherlands.

Police say they do not believe the two killings are linked, but will consider the possibility during their investigations.

Maynard’s current club, Alphense Boys, expressed sympathy to his family.

