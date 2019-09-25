Eagles-Packers Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (1-2) at GREEN BAY (3-0)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network and Amazon Prime

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 0-3; Packers 3-0

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 27-16-0

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Packers 27-13, Nov. 28, 2016

LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Lions 27-24; Packers beat Broncos 27-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 16, Packers No. 5

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (17), PASS (12).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (29).

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (27).

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (25), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First Thursday night game between Eagles and Packers. … Green Bay 5-1 in past six against Philadelphia in regular season and postseason, including 2-1 in Green Bay. … Eagles are 5-5 in past 10 regular-season games vs. Green Bay. … Philadelphia last defeated Packers on Nov. 10, 2013, at Lambeau Field. … Eagles have second-highest conversion rate (56.3 percent) on third downs. … QB Carson Wentz has been sacked six times and hit 14 times in past two games. … WR Nelson Agholor has six TD receptions in past five regular-season games. … RB Jordan Howard has four TDs rushing in past three vs. NFC North. … RB Miles Sanders had two fumbles on same drive vs. Lions. … TE Zach Ertz moved into second place on franchise list with 454 receptions. … Ertz fourth TE in NFL history to reach 5,000 yards receiving. … Philadelphia only has two sacks. … All-Pro DT Fletcher Cox had no tackles vs. Lions. … K Jake Elliott perfect on six extra points and four field goals. … Philadelphia’s special teams allowed 100-yard kickoff return vs. Lions. … Green Bay looks to win four games in September for first time since 2007. … Packers 4-1 in past five games on Thursday night. … QB Aaron Rodgers has 10 TDs and 0 INTs with a passer rating of 112.4 in past four Thursday night games. … Green Bay has won six of seven Thursday games in which Rodgers’ passer rating has eclipsed 100.0. … WR Davante Adams has five TD receptions in seven Thursday games, including four in past five. TE Jimmy Graham has six TD receptions in Thursday games, most among NFL TEs since 1948. … CB Tramon Williams has four interceptions in Thursday games. … OLB Preston Smith matched career high with three sacks vs. Broncos. … Smith has 4½ sacks this season, second most in NFL among linebackers. Fantasy tip: Rodgers and Adams love Thursday games. Adams’ five TD receptions on Thursdays tied for No. 2 among active players since 2014.

