Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

East Tennessee St. takes out DII Shorter with a 48-10 win

September 7, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Mitchell threw two touchdowns and East Tennessee State used a balanced attack to subdue Division II opponent Shorter 48-10 on Saturday.

The Buccaneers built a 25-3 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 41-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Mitchell completed 14 of 15 passes, and reserve Cameron Lewis threw a touchdown and the pair finished with a combined 243 yards passing. Jacob Saylors gained 90 yards on 12 carries and scored twice and East Tennessee State ran for 248 yards.

Aeneas Dennis came off the bench and threw the Hawks’ lone touchdown, an 8-yarder to John Dietl III. Dennis was 3-of-4 passing and ran for 48 yards.

Advertisement

ETSU now is 7-2 against non-Division I opponents since the restart of the program in 2015.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US