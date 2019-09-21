Listen Live Sports

Eastern Kentucky runs over Presbyterian College 35-10

September 21, 2019 5:12 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Parker McKinney threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a third as Eastern Kentucky rolled to a 35-10 victory over Presbyterian College in the first meeting between the teams on Saturday afternoon.

Daryl McCleskey Jr. rushed for 138 yards and a score and Keyion Dixon caught six passes for 101 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Kentucky (2-2).

McKinney, who threw for 155 yards, hit Dixon on a 10-yard touchdown toss to give Eastern Kentucky a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter. The Colonels defense shut out Presbyterian after the first quarter and added 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Conor Blount passed to Dixon for a 22-yard completion early in the first quarter and three plays later Alonzo Booth crashed in from the 1 for the first score. Presbyterian (0-3) answered with a seven-play, 51-yard drive to tie it on a 21-yard dash by Jarius Jeter. The Blue Hose took the lead on Parker Maddrey’s 21-yard field goal with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Presbyterians’ Brandon Thompson threw for 122 yards but was picked off twice.

