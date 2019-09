European PGA KLM Open Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At International Amsterdam Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 6,966; Par: 73 First Round a-amateur Callum Shinkwin, England 66 Gavin Green, Malaysia 67 Per Langfors, Sweden 67 Marc Warren, Scotland 67 Chris Paisley, England 67 Matthew Southgate, England 67 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67 Sam Horsfield, England 67 James Morrison, England 68 a-Koen Kouwenaar, Netherlands 68 Rowin Caron, Netherlands 68 Serio Garcia, Spain 68 Romain Langasque, France 68 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 68 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 68 Max Orrin, England 68 Also Kurt Kitayama, United States 69 Johannes Veerman, United States 69 Sean Crocker, United States 70 Lee Westwood, England 70 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 71 Patrick Reed, United States 72 Troy Merritt, United Stats 73 Berry Henson, United States 75 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 76 Martin Kaymer, Germany 77 John Caitlin, United States 78 Sihwan Kim, United States 78 David Cooke, United States DQ

