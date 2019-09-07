Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Evans shows App. State way to 56-41 win over Charlotte

September 7, 2019 8:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Darrynton Evans broke for an 87-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game and closed out the scoring when he returned an on-side kick 46 yards and the Mountaineers held on to get by Charlotte 56-41 on Saturday.

Evans, who finished with 298 all-purpose yards, charged through a huge hole in the line and ran untouched to put Appalachian State up 7-0. Evans, who had a 68-yard scoring romp in the fourth quarter, finished with a career-high 234 yards rushing on 19 carries with four touchdowns. Evans plucked the onside kick out of the air and raced untouched for the final score. Zac Thomas finished with 182 yards and three TDs passing.

Shaun Jolly broke through to block a punt that D’Marco Jackson scooped up and returned 16 yards to give the Mountaineers a 28-13 lead late in the first half. Appalachian State took a 42-20 lead late in the third when Thomas hit Jalen Virgil in stride on a 73-yard scoring toss.

Charlotte’s Chris Reynolds, who threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns, found Victor Tucker on a 23-yard scoring play to close to 42-34 before Evans sprinted 68 yards for the score and a 49-34 advantage.

Advertisement

The Mountaineers (2-0) will take a week off before traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face North Carolina. Charlotte (1-1) will face UMass next Saturday.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US