Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-Atlanta Falcons player gets prison for molesting girl, 12

September 18, 2019 5:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A former Atlanta Falcons player has been sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for molesting a 12-year-old girl.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports 23-year-old Justin Kenyuno Crawford pleaded guilty Tuesday to child molestation and sodomy as part of deal that dropped other charges. The former West Virginia University standout also was ordered to register as a sex offender and stay away from anyone younger than 18, including his three children.

Authorities have said Crawford’s October arrest happened after the girl told her mother that Crawford assaulted her. Authorities testified that Crawford’s wife reported finding Crawford exposing himself to the girl and later learned about the abuse.

Defense attorney Michael Eddings said Crawford had a “gross moral departure” after being briefly signed to the Falcons and released over an injury.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|19 6th Cyber Operations for National...
9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year