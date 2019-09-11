Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ex-NFL player, doctor are arrested in Georgia opioid case

September 11, 2019 2:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A former NFL football player and a Georgia doctor face charges of illegally distributing prescription drugs, including opioids.

Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that former New Orleans Saints player Sedrick Hodge sold oxycodone pills in Cartersville, Georgia, northwest of Atlanta. The 40-year-old Hodge is accused of illegal distribution of controlled substances, among other charges.

Prosecutors say 86-year-old Dr. Victor Hanson of the metro Atlanta city of Brookhaven faces 14 counts of illegal drug distribution involving prescriptions.

Two other suspects also face charges.

Advertisement

Lawyers for Hodge didn’t immediately respond to calls and emails requesting comment. It wasn’t known whether the others have lawyers yet.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Hodge, a linebacker who played in college for North Carolina, was drafted by the Saints in 2001. He spent all five of his NFL seasons in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|13 Arctic Day 2019
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dog team deployment training in Yuma

Today in History

1948: First woman elected to both House and Senate