The Associated Press
 
Falcons add former Raiders fullback Smith to replace Ortiz

September 2, 2019 11:47 am
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed former Oakland Raiders fullback Keith Smith and have waived fullback Ricky Ortiz with an injury settlement.

Ortiz hurt his ankle in the Falcons’ final preseason game at Jacksonville.

The 27-year-old Smith played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He played his first four seasons with Dallas. Smith has 13 career catches, including five for 23 yards last season. He only had one carry for no gain.

The Falcons also signed wide receiver Brandon Powell and safety Jamal Carter to their practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

