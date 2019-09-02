FCS Coaches Poll

|Through Sept. 1
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (25)
|1-0
|649
|1
|2. James Madison (1)
|0-1
|622
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|0-1
|567
|4
|4. UC Davis
|0-1
|516
|5
|5. Eastern Washington
|0-1
|514
|3
|6. Maine
|1-0
|510
|7
|7. Kennesaw State
|1-0
|478
|10
|8. Weber State
|0-1
|442
|9
|9. Towson
|1-0
|383
|12
|10. Nicholls
|0-1
|300
|11
|11. Furman
|1-0
|295
|17
|12. Northern Iowa
|0-1
|294
|20
|13. Southeast Missouri State
|1-0
|290
|18
|14. N.C. A&T
|1-0
|274
|19
|15. Indiana State
|0-1
|264
|16
|16. Illinois State
|0-1
|257
|13
|17. Jacksonville State
|0-1
|252
|6
|18. Central Arkansas
|1-0
|215
|25
|19. Montana State
|0-1
|209
|15
|20. Wofford
|0-1
|179
|8
|21. Delaware
|1-0
|129
|23
|22. Sam Houston State
|0-1
|108
|22
|23. Montana
|1-0
|101
|NR
|24. Colgate
|0-2
|72
|14
|25. Princeton
|0-0
|65
|24
Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana 59, Elon 55, S.C. State 35, Eastern Kentucky 30, New Hampshire 22, Northern Arizona 22, North Dakota 18, McNeese 17, Portland State 17, Austin Peay 16, Idaho State 16, Richmond 16, Chattanooga 15, Abilene Christian 14, Youngstown State 13, CCSU 12, Incarnate Word 12, Cal Poly 11, Houston Baptist 11, William & Mary 10, Norfolk State 9, Yale 8, Lamar 5, Alcorn State 4, North Alabama 4, Stony Brook 4, Rhode Island 3, Villanova 3, Dartmouth 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 1, The Citadel 1.
