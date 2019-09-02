FCS Coaches Poll

Through Sept. 1 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (25) 1-0 649 1 2. James Madison (1) 0-1 622 2 3. South Dakota State 0-1 567 4 4. UC Davis 0-1 516 5 5. Eastern Washington 0-1 514 3 6. Maine 1-0 510 7 7. Kennesaw State 1-0 478 10 8. Weber State 0-1 442 9 9. Towson 1-0 383 12 10. Nicholls 0-1 300 11 11. Furman 1-0 295 17 12. Northern Iowa 0-1 294 20 13. Southeast Missouri State 1-0 290 18 14. N.C. A&T 1-0 274 19 15. Indiana State 0-1 264 16 16. Illinois State 0-1 257 13 17. Jacksonville State 0-1 252 6 18. Central Arkansas 1-0 215 25 19. Montana State 0-1 209 15 20. Wofford 0-1 179 8 21. Delaware 1-0 129 23 22. Sam Houston State 0-1 108 22 23. Montana 1-0 101 NR 24. Colgate 0-2 72 14 25. Princeton 0-0 65 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana 59, Elon 55, S.C. State 35, Eastern Kentucky 30, New Hampshire 22, Northern Arizona 22, North Dakota 18, McNeese 17, Portland State 17, Austin Peay 16, Idaho State 16, Richmond 16, Chattanooga 15, Abilene Christian 14, Youngstown State 13, CCSU 12, Incarnate Word 12, Cal Poly 11, Houston Baptist 11, William & Mary 10, Norfolk State 9, Yale 8, Lamar 5, Alcorn State 4, North Alabama 4, Stony Brook 4, Rhode Island 3, Villanova 3, Dartmouth 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 1, The Citadel 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.