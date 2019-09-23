FCS Coaches Poll

Record Through Sept. 21 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1 2. James Madison 3-1 622 2 3. South Dakota State 3-1 600 3 4. Kennesaw State 3-1 551 6 5. UC Davis 2-2 491 4 6. Weber State 1-2 462 7 7. Northern Iowa 2-1 455 8 8. Illinois State 3-1 424 10 9. Nicholls 2-1 404 9 10. Towson 3-1 397 5 11. Montana State 3-1 378 14 12. Jacksonville State 3-1 376 13 13. Villanova 4-0 356 18 14. Central Arkansas 3-1 351 12 15. Furman 2-2 310 15 16. Maine 2-2 252 16 17. Montana 3-1 240 19 18. N.C. A&T 2-1 208 17 19. Delaware 3-1 177 20 20. Youngstown State 3-0 174 21 21. Eastern Washington 1-3 132 11 22. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 109 23 23. Princeton 1-0 72 24 24. Elon 2-2 53 22 25. North Dakota 2-1 44 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Southeast Missouri State 43, The Citadel 24, Stony Brook 23, Yale 15, Northern Arizona 12, S.C. State 12, Sam Houston State 11, Houston Baptist 8, Dartmouth 5, Indiana State 3, Tennessee Tech 3, Sacramento State 2, Wofford 1.

