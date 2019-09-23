Listen Live Sports

FCS Coaches Poll

September 23, 2019 11:50 am
 
Record Through Sept. 21
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 4-0 650 1
2. James Madison 3-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 3-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 3-1 551 6
5. UC Davis 2-2 491 4
6. Weber State 1-2 462 7
7. Northern Iowa 2-1 455 8
8. Illinois State 3-1 424 10
9. Nicholls 2-1 404 9
10. Towson 3-1 397 5
11. Montana State 3-1 378 14
12. Jacksonville State 3-1 376 13
13. Villanova 4-0 356 18
14. Central Arkansas 3-1 351 12
15. Furman 2-2 310 15
16. Maine 2-2 252 16
17. Montana 3-1 240 19
18. N.C. A&T 2-1 208 17
19. Delaware 3-1 177 20
20. Youngstown State 3-0 174 21
21. Eastern Washington 1-3 132 11
22. Southeastern Louisiana 2-1 109 23
23. Princeton 1-0 72 24
24. Elon 2-2 53 22
25. North Dakota 2-1 44 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Southeast Missouri State 43, The Citadel 24, Stony Brook 23, Yale 15, Northern Arizona 12, S.C. State 12, Sam Houston State 11, Houston Baptist 8, Dartmouth 5, Indiana State 3, Tennessee Tech 3, Sacramento State 2, Wofford 1.

